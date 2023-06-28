Up to 40% hike in meal plan prices for NUS students living on campus

SINGAPORE – Some National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduates living on campus in the upcoming semesters starting August will have to fork out up to 40 per cent more for their meals in hostels.

Students living in halls, residential colleges and the NUS College are required to subscribe to meal plans, which cater breakfast and dinner for six days a week. There is no option to opt out except under special circumstances approved by the respective hostel management offices.

There are no such plans in other universities such as Nanyang Technological University, which also has hostels.

Students in halls of residence, including Sheares Hall and Raffles Hall, have to pay $664.85 for the plan in the first semester of the academic year that commences in August. Meals will be provided for 108 days.

This is about $200, or more than 40 per cent, higher than the previous price.

In documents seen by The Straits Times, a student in Raffles Hall paid $462.24 for the first semester of the academic year starting in August 2021. The price did not change in 2022.

The other halls of residence are Eusoff Hall, Kent Ridge Hall, King Edward VII Hall and Temasek Hall.

A typical dinner consists of carbs such as rice, a choice of meat and vegetable, along with soup, fruit or dessert.

For residential colleges such as Tembusu College as well as NUS College residences, which include Cinnamon Wing and West Wing, students will have to pay $1,137.24 for the meal plan when the semester starts.

This is about $219, or 23 per cent, more than the last academic year’s price of $918, posted on Tembusu College’s website.

In response to queries, an NUS spokesman said the price of meal plans for halls of residence have not changed since 2019, while those for residential colleges have remained the same since 2017.

Other residential colleges are the College of Alice & Peter Tan, Residential College 4 and Ridge View Residential College.

In an e-mail to hall residents in May, NUS said that global supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and climate change have driven food prices up across the world, making it “necessary” to review and adjust the meal plan rates.

“While the price increase under the current climate is inevitable, rest assured that the university will work diligently with the appointed caterers to push out the plans for more dining improvements in the best interests of our residents,” the e-mail said.

Some NUS undergraduates told ST that they felt the increase is too steep and would have preferred a more gradual rise.

A soon-to-be second year student, who wanted to be known only as Ms Goh, said that the new rates are “quite a big jump”.

“But if the food provided in the upcoming school year improves in terms of quality and variety, the rise in price may still be considered reasonable,” said Ms Goh, 20, who will be staying in Temasek Hall in the upcoming semester.

“If the quality of the meals remains the same, I can’t help but feel slightly cheated for paying for the hike,” she added.