NTU, NUS students continue to rent out their hostel rooms on social media platforms

SINGAPORE – Advertisements for campus accommodation at some universities in Singapore have appeared on Chinese social media platforms and Carousell recently, throwing the practice back into the spotlight.

Rooms at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) hostels were being offered for short- and long-term rentals on Chinese social media apps Xiaohongshu and WeChat.

One advertisement was offering a room for $350 for 19 days in December. Another offered a room for $45 a day. These rates are almost twice what the university charges students.

On the online marketplace Carousell, an air-conditioned room at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Prince George’s Park Residence was being offered for $1,200 a month for a five-month stay between January and May 2024. NUS charges students $868 a month for the same type of room.

Some of the advertisements on the Chinese platforms date back to 2021. They show how university students in Singapore continue to sublet hostel rooms for profit despite efforts by the institutions to snuff out the practice.

Students who sublet their rooms do so at considerable risk. Local universities told The Straits Times that those caught for doing so risk punishments such as being banned from on-campus housing, or having their scholarships terminated.

Students told ST the practice persists because rooms can be hard to come by as their numbers are limited, but many students want to experience life in halls of residence. This might prompt some of those lucky enough to get them to rent out the rooms for a quick buck even though it is disallowed.

In 2022, ST reported that NTU students were auctioning hostel rooms in a Telegram chat group, with prices of up to $900 a month.

Students were still doing so when ST made checks recently, with a double room without air-conditioning going for up to $500. NTU charges students about $350 for the same type of room.

A student assured this reporter, who was posing as an interested “tenant”, that it was “safe” to rent from fellow students. Another student said he had been subletting his room for three semesters without being caught.

Former NUS students who stayed in halls between 2017 and 2023 told ST that the phenomenon was common and one may find “three subletters per block”.

A former head of a block at NUS’ Eusoff Hall said some sublet their rooms because they want to participate in hall sports but do not want to pay for a room to do so.

He added that those who rent from students might want to live on campus but do not want to participate in hall activities, usually a requirement to qualify for a room.

But he told ST that residents do not usually sublet to strangers, and said he has not met students who sublet their rooms for profit.