Former dean of NUS and prominent political scientist K.J. Ratnam dies at 88

SINGAPORE – The former dean and head of political science at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Professor Emeritus Datuk K.J. Ratnam, died on March 10. He was 88.

NUS announced his death on its website on March 13, describing Prof Ratnam as a distinguished political scientist, educator and scholar.

“A prominent political scientist specialising in Malaysian politics and race relations, Prof Ratnam was the youngest professor in his generation,” NUS said.

Prof Ratnam was a key member of the Department of Political Science at the University of Malaya in Singapore when it was first established in 1961. He became the department head in 1965, the university added.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye expressed his condolences, acknowledging Prof Ratnam’s “impactful work in the fields of political science and academia that have developed generations of leaders”.

From 1965 to 1970, Prof Ratnam served as the head of political science at the University of Singapore, the predecessor institution to NUS.

In April 1966, The Straits Times reported that Prof Ratnam had been appointed dean of the university’s newly established Faculty of Social Sciences. Just 30 years old, the Kuala Lumpur-born academic was the youngest dean at the university.

Professor Tan said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former colleague… A highly respected political scientist, educator and scholar, Prof Ratnam was instrumental in nurturing, for many decades, generations of leaders in both the public and private spheres in Singapore, Malaysia and beyond.”

Respected in academic circles for his commitment to thorough research and his contributions to academic discourse, Prof Tan said Prof Ratnam will also be dearly missed by generations of social sciences students who remember his passion for teaching and his inspiring mentorship.

“He had no doubt shaped the hearts and minds of many individuals in years past and present,” said Prof Tan.

Professor Chan Heng Chee, former head of the Department of Political Science at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences in NUS, paid tribute to Prof Ratnam’s mentorship during her time as an undergraduate at what was then the University of Malaya, Singapore.

Prof Ratnam had mentored her when she joined the Department of Political Science in 1967, and later through her doctorate.

“K. J. Ratnam left a lasting impression on me, and I owe much of my intellectual development and open-mindedness to him,” said Prof Chan, who is also Ambassador-at-Large with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a member of the NUS Board of Trustees.

“K. J. possessed a fine mind, and he captured one’s attention with his clear articulation of ideas.”