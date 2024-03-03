Former Raffles Institution headmaster Eugene Wijeysingha dies at 90

SINGAPORE - Former educator and headmaster of Raffles Institution (RI) Eugene Wijeysingha died on March 2, at the age of 90.
The school announced Mr Wijeysingha’s death in a Facebook post on March 2.
“He will be fondly remembered as a man for the people, and his legacy will continue to live on in the students and staff who were touched by his leadership, and those who were privileged to have crossed paths with him,” RI said, calling the late educator a visionary.
“Our deepest, most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”
RI added that Mr Wijeysingha, who was affectionately known as Mr Wijey, began his teaching career at the school as a history teacher at its old campus in Bras Basah in 1959, and later served as Senior Master.
He then served as the principal of Temasek Junior College (TJC) from 1980 to 1985, before returning to lead RI as headmaster in 1986.
Mr Wijeysingha was later instrumental in leading RI to become an independent school, coordinated its move from Grange Road to Bishan in 1990, established its boarding programme in 1994 and helped preserve the school’s history by publishing “The Eagle Breeds a Gryphon”.
Mr Wijeysingha retired at the end of 1994 and left a lasting impact on teachers, staff and alumni, the institution said.
In a Facebook post on March 3, signed off by TJC’s chairman of the college advisory committee, Dr Bernard Thong, said Mr Wijeysingha was a fatherly figure and his office door was always open to those who sought counsel or a chat.
“He respected the students as young adults, and entrusted the student leaders to organise and run the many projects and activities that added to the vibrant college life at our Bedok campus. In return, we worked hard, played hard and gave our best to help make TJC what it is today,” Dr Thong said.
“Many of us who are now leaders in our own fields in the public and private sector have much to thank him for - for being the role model and father figure during our formative and impressionable JC years.”
The Straits Times has contacted Mr Wijeysingha’s family for more information.