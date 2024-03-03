Former Raffles Institution headmaster Eugene Wijeysingha dies at 90

SINGAPORE - Former educator and headmaster of Raffles Institution (RI) Eugene Wijeysingha died on March 2, at the age of 90.

The school announced Mr Wijeysingha’s death in a Facebook post on March 2.

“He will be fondly remembered as a man for the people, and his legacy will continue to live on in the students and staff who were touched by his leadership, and those who were privileged to have crossed paths with him,” RI said, calling the late educator a visionary.

“Our deepest, most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

RI added that Mr Wijeysingha, who was affectionately known as Mr Wijey, began his teaching career at the school as a history teacher at its old campus in Bras Basah in 1959, and later served as Senior Master.

He then served as the principal of Temasek Junior College (TJC) from 1980 to 1985, before returning to lead RI as headmaster in 1986.

Mr Wijeysingha was later instrumental in leading RI to become an independent school, coordinated its move from Grange Road to Bishan in 1990, established its boarding programme in 1994 and helped preserve the school’s history by publishing “The Eagle Breeds a Gryphon”.

Mr Wijeysingha retired at the end of 1994 and left a lasting impact on teachers, staff and alumni, the institution said.