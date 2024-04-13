NUS and NTU cast wider net for students through aptitude-based admissions

SINGAPORE - The university admissions period is ongoing, and applicants from polytechnics and junior colleges (JCs) are awaiting the results of their applications.

The good news for them is that in 2024, both the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are casting a wider net to consider more applicants through aptitude-based admissions, where achievements and talents outside of academics are considered.

The two universities are increasingly employing a broad set of qualitative assessments, including interviews, aptitude tests and portfolios, to assess an applicant’s potential beyond his or her grades.

They also take into account achievements in sports, arts, entrepreneurship and volunteer work. For students who have experienced setbacks, they ask how these were overcome.

NUS and NTU took in the bulk of the 18,500 students admitted into the six publicly funded universities in 2023, with NUS taking in more than 7,400 freshmen and NTU taking in 6,400 students.

NTU said that in 2023, more than half – 57 per cent – of its 6,400 freshmen were offered places based on aptitude-based admissions. This was up from about a third of students, or 38 per cent, in 2019.

NUS declined to provide figures on the proportion of its freshmen in 2023 who were accepted through aptitude-based schemes. It would only say that the number increased significantly compared with five years ago.

The university said it has also expanded its holistic admissions process by introducing special schemes aimed at identifying applicants with specific talents and aptitudes. One of the first of these schemes, launched in 2019, is the Polytechnic Entrepreneurship Pathway nomination scheme, where NUS asks the five polytechnics to nominate students who display a strong entrepreneurial inclination during their diploma studies.

NUS said that over the past few years, it has launched similar nomination schemes, for example, to identify JC students who have demonstrated strong aptitude for computing despite facing exceptional circumstances or challenges. In 2023, NUS introduced a scheme for polytechnics to nominate students with potential in social work. In 2024, it is expanding the scheme to include JC students.

NUS dean of admissions Goh Say Song said that since 2023, NUS has asked all applicants to respond to five short questions, including questions on their proudest achievement and what is meaningful to them. He said prior to that, students were asked to include a personal statement, but it was optional.

Professor Goh said: “So, currently, if a reasonably good student falls short in some way, we will go back and look at the responses to the five questions. In this way, we are giving more students the opportunity to be considered beyond their grades, using broader criteria.”

Officials from both universities stressed that aptitude-based admissions do not mean that they do not take academic grades into account, as admission dons still look at whether an applicant will be able to handle the rigours of degree studies.

Applicants also have to meet the minimum grades for subjects related to the course of study. To study mechanical engineering at NUS, for example, an H2 pass in mathematics or further mathematics is required. For law, at least a B in General Paper is needed.

Explaining why NUS is in favour of going beyond grades, Prof Goh said: “Academic grades can only tell you so much about a student. Through the interviews, portfolios and aptitude tests that NUS uses, the university can assess their interests and aptitude for a particular field.

He added: “We are also keen on those with talent in the arts or sports. It adds to the vibrancy of the NUS student body.”