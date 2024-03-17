AskST: What do you need to apply for the new University of the Arts? What are the career prospects?

SINGAPORE – The first university to focus on the arts in Singapore will take in its inaugural batch of students in August.
Applications for the University of the Arts (UAS) opened on Oct 2, 2023, and will close on March 31.
