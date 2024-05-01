NTU scientists inspired by snail mucus and gecko feet to create strong adhesive

SINGAPORE - Taking inspiration from dried snail mucus and gecko feet, scientists in Singapore have developed a reusable adhesive that can adhere strongly to rough surfaces, unlike conventional adhesives.

In tests, they found that a palm-sized amount of the adhesive could support a weight of 60kg from a ceiling hook. It also proved to be 10 times stronger than a gecko’s feet clinging to a wall.

And despite its strength, this adhesive can be detached easily just by heating it with a hair dryer – unlike strong adhesives, which are usually difficult to detach and may cause damage to the surface as they are removed.

The technology opens new possibilities for robotic grippers that could allow a person to scale walls “like a real-life Spider-Man” or climbing robots that can cling onto ceilings for survey or repair applications, said Professor K. Jimmy Hsia, who led the research team at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

To create the adhesive, the team of scientists used shape-memory polymers, a kind of smart material that can readily adhere to and be detached from a surface.

These polymers can be deformed but are able to return to their original shape after applying an external stimulus such as heat and electric currents.

The shape-memory polymers mimic the versatility of snail mucus, said Dr Linghu Changhong, the research paper’s first author and NTU Research Fellow.

When their surrounding environment becomes too warm, snails secrete mucus that dries up and hardens, allowing them to cement themselves onto a surface and become dormant for long periods of time to conserve water and energy.

When the air cools, the hardened mucus softens and the snail can move freely again.

Drawing inspiration from this, the team manipulated the polymer to soften into a “rubber” state that conforms to the microscopic nooks and crevices found on surfaces when it is heated.

As it cools to room temperature, the material stiffens into a “glassy” state, locking the adhesive onto the surface.

Currently, it takes about three minutes for the material to be cooled thoroughly and be locked in place, but the researchers hope to reduce the time needed in the future.

In their tests, the scientists set the temperature at which the polymer detaches to 60 deg C, a temperature that falls outside most real-world conditions.

The adhesive also overcomes the “adhesion paradox”, which material scientists have been puzzling over, said Dr Changhong who began the research in 2020.

Adhesives are weaker on rough surfaces, even though their bumps and ridges provide more surface area for molecules to adhere to.

This is because surface roughness reduces the points of contact between the object and the surface to be adhered to, said Dr Changhong.