NTU develops potential ‘game changer’ for quick detection of cancers, diseases from blood samples

SINGAPORE – Scientists in Singapore have developed a new method of isolating blood plasma that will allow for certain cancers and diseases, such as non-small cell lung cancer and Type 2 diabetes, to be detected more quickly and accurately.

Developed by a team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), this method involves the direct isolation of blood plasma from blood in just 30 minutes using a coin-sized chip.

Blood plasma is a rich source of information containing biomarkers which are measurable DNA, RNA or protein components that can indicate possible conditions or diseases such as cancer. Blood plasma is found in blood, which also consists of white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets.

The current method of isolating blood plasma by centrifugation involves multiple steps and can take up to an hour.

Even after two rounds of spinning in a centrifuge, some cells and platelets can still be found in the isolated blood plasma, which can degrade and lead to unwanted biological materials that can affect the accuracy of diagnostic tests used to screen for conditions and diseases.

Dubbed ExoArc, the patent-pending chip, measuring 3.5cm by 2.5cm and 0.3cm thick, has to be connected to a machine that pumps the blood sample into small tubes to create a high flow pressure which separates smaller biological materials from larger cells and unwanted materials.

The desktop printer-sized machine comes with a touchscreen used to control the pressure and flow velocity affecting the efficiency of separating the biological materials and the purity of such materials.

Compared to other devices, this prototype is able to siphon biological particles that are smaller than a micron, which is about 100 to 200 times smaller than the diameter of a strand of human hair.

NTU’s new method attains high blood plasma purity by removing more than 99.9 per cent of blood cells and platelets precisely and gently, which will speed up clinical analysis and screening for biomarkers that are telltale signs specific to certain cancers and diseases.

NTUitive, the university’s innovation and enterprise arm, has filed two patent applications for ExoArc, and the team’s findings have been recently published in a scientific journal, ACS Nano.

The research team plans to conduct large-scale clinical trials in the next one or two years.