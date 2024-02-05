Shell, Keppel-backed venture to install solar panels for Pan-United

Pan-United's solar panel project is part of a three-year MOU signed in 2022 with Shell to explore decarbonisation solutions in the construction and urban solutions industries. PHOTO: AFP

SINGAPORE – Ready-mix concrete provider Pan-United is installing about 900 solar panels on the rooftops of its operational headquarters in Kaki Bukit in Singapore, as well as its slag grinding plant in Johor.

This will be done in partnership with Cleantech Solar, a Singapore-headquartered renewable energy development company backed by Shell Singapore and the Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund.

Cleantech Solar is expected to complete the installation of these panels by the first quarter of 2024, Pan-United said on Feb 5.

The project is part of an ongoing three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2022 with Shell to explore decarbonisation solutions in the construction and urban solutions industries.

“Embracing solar solutions marks a major step for Pan-United in integrating renewable energy into its operations,” said the company.

Ms May Ng, chief executive of Pan-United, said the solar deployment project will bring the company closer to its sustainability target of becoming a carbon-neutral ready-mix concrete company by 2050.

As part of the MOU, Pan-United and Shell intend to continue identifying opportunities in areas such as electric mobility solutions, circular use of materials, and other fleet management digitalisation-enabled solutions.

Shell’s general manager of Commercial Fuels East, Mr Tan Yew Chong, said that the oil and gas conglomerate is further exploring solutions with Pan-United to electrify its trucking fleet.

Shell is also studying the potential of repurposing industrial materials from its local facilities as alternative materials in the production of low-carbon concrete at Pan-United’s facilities, he added.

Shares of Pan-United were unchanged at 38 cents as at 9.30am on Feb 5, while Keppel’s shares were down 10 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $7.19. THE BUSINESS TIMES

