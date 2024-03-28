Ngee Ann Poly students get ready for green careers in a new initiative

SINGAPORE – From April, all first-year students at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) have to take a core module in sustainability education and innovation, as the institution seeks to prepare them for green careers and integrate sustainability into its curriculum, operations and partnerships.

The module, called Innovation Made Possible, aims to inculcate in students an innovative mindset and sustainability perspectives, as they learn problem-solving for community-based issues.

It is part of the polytechnic’s newly launched Sustainability Education and Ecosystem Development (Seed) initiative, which also seeks to develop sustainability-focused industry partnerships, NP said in a media release on March 28.

Mr Lim Kok Kiang, the principal and CEO of NP, said that the compulsory core module will give students a firm foundation and the confidence to tackle complex interdisciplinary and sustainability-centred industry challenges in their final-year projects.

“We’ll need people who are skilled in navigating the intersections between profits and planning so that they are able to connect the dots, make the necessary trade-offs, assess the risks involved, to dream and deliver solutions that are not yet available today,” he said at the launch of the Seed initiative at the polytechnic on March 28.

As part of the Seed initiative, NP will also introduce the new Environmental Impact Scholarship, sponsored by the Lien Foundation, which will be awarded to two final-year students each year.

The scholarship will cover the students’ school fees for a year, and provide them with opportunities to serve internships with organisations that are leaders in sustainable development, such as Keppel and Mapletree, said NP.

The Seed initiative will also see NP partner with Keppel to transform aged buildings in NP into green assets.

NP’s Smart34 building, which houses its School of Design and Environment, will be the site of the first project under the partnership: The polytechnic’s students and staff will work with Keppel’s Sustainable Urban Renewal Team to enhance and green the building, which was built in 1987.