New NTU accounting programme to focus on sustainability, help students get qualifications faster

SINGAPORE - A new accounting degree programme focused on sustainability will be offered by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), giving students an interdisciplinary understanding of key economic topics and allowing them to obtain professional qualifications faster.

Modules taught under the four-year Bachelor of Accountancy in Sustainability Management and Analytics include sustainability reporting, sustainable finance and artificial intelligence in accounting and finance.

The programme offered by Nanyang Business School gives students a fast-tracked route to chartered accountant status, with exemptions from the Singapore Chartered Accountancy Qualification (SCAQ), said NTU on Feb 13.

The programme also offers students a minimum 30-week internship at a training organisation accredited by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra). This counts towards the mandatory three-year practical experience needed for qualification as a chartered accountant.

Chief executive of Acra Ong Khiaw Hong said: “We are confident that this work-study programme will provide accountancy students with early industry exposure through practical work opportunities and the essential sustainability and analytics skills to prepare them to be future leaders of the sector.”

The new programme is one of NTU’s nine new interdisciplinary degree programmes offered in 2024, which include artificial intelligence, Chinese medicine, applied computing in finance, and philosophy, politics, and economics.

Postgraduate students keen to pursue their master’s will also be offered four new interdisciplinary programmes in areas like creative writing and publishing, linguistics, science and sustainability management, and palliative care.

These courses are meant to provide graduates with diverse and flexible skill sets, and teach them how to put these skills to practice, said NTU deputy president and provost Ling San.

He said: “The new degree programmes straddle multiple disciplines in traditional and emerging fields, giving them the chance to seize opportunities in a range of existing and upcoming industries.”