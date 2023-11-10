New tunes on trains: SMRT rolls out new initiative to be more inclusive towards visually impaired

SINGAPORE – Do not be surprised if you hear a new melody the next time you are at a train station or travelling on a train.

The new chimes, based on familiar local tunes, will be played only within selected trains and MRT station platforms when trains arrive and depart on the North-South, East-West and Circle Lines. They are longer and sound similar to a jingle, compared with the usual one.

It is SMRT’s latest move to enhance the travelling experience of commuters, especially the visually impaired.

The pilot initiative, introduced on Oct 29, will run for three months.

SMRT President Lam Sheau Kai said: “To enhance the travelling experience of commuters especially those who are visually impaired, we partnered with The Teng Company, a not-for-profit Singaporean arts company, to produce these melodic chimes.”

TikTok user @adiel_rusyaidi managed to capture the new melodies in a video on Monday, and several other users likened the sounds to those played in trains in other countries.

A user commented: “I just came back from Osaka. This (sounds) so Japanese. I love this small touch by SMRT. Well done!”