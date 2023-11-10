Train chimes are more than just background noise – they can also tell a nation’s story

What’s one way to get a feel for a nation’s soul?

Try riding a train, and – instead of cancelling out the noise with a pair of ear buds – listen carefully to the tunes, chimes and jingles it makes as its doors open and close, and as it approaches and leaves a station.

“I think the appeal is the simplicity,” Mr Ted Green, a civil engineer, said in a 2021 New York Times article about his hobby: collecting the sounds and sights of transit systems.

“You wonder, how can there be so many different variations of beeps? And then you listen, and they’re all so different.”

Many nations reflect their history and culture on the melodic, musical prompts, and in the beeps and pings that they use as signalling tools in their railways.

In Rio de Janeiro, for instance, the “next stop” prompt is introduced by a “ding-dong” that sounds like an homage to bossa nova.

Others use the chimes and music as a showcase of their technological edge, or to help soothe a usually stressful travelling experience, or to just flex some branding muscle.