Seoul’s subway music gains newfound interest

SEOUL - As the train rolls towards the platform, a familiar tune begins to play. An announcement, first in Korean, then in English.

It’s a simple melody, yet one that is instantly recognisable to not just Seoulites but anyone who has spent some time in the city. It is the sound of the Seoul subway.

Recently, it seems there has been a newfound appreciation for the subway platform music.

Mr Jonah Aki, an American choreographer who has lived in Seoul for a decade, owes much of his recent fame to it.

A video of himself dancing to Seoul subway jingles uploaded on TikTok and Instagram earlier in March gained more than 5 million views in total, bringing him under the media spotlight in recent weeks.

“(The jingles) are iconic and very unique to Seoul. I’m from Los Angeles where most people don’t use the metro system. I don’t think they have subway music like Seoul. If I remember correctly, it’s just a basic chime,” Mr Aki told The Korea Herald.

“Since I’m a dancer, I usually move my body to any kind of song. After I started making videos for (social media), I thought, ‘I have to make one for Seoul subway.’”

Mr Aki made the video by combining two separate clips - a video of him dancing and another of an approaching train. Recently, he filmed a new dance video at a subway station.

“I asked the Seoul Metro for permission and they said I could do it in the station. I chose Noksapyeong Station not only because it’s close to my house but also because there aren’t that many people, and I didn’t want to bother anyone while they’re travelling,” he said.