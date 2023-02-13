Traffic Police to add EVs to highway patrol fleet, first tender of its kind draws all-EV bidders

SINGAPORE - The Traffic Police (TP) is plugging into Singapore’s green drive, with a tender to replace its fleet of highway patrol cars with electric models.

According to tender documents obtained by The Straits Times, TP is looking to buy 19 cars to replace ageing highway patrol vehicles in its fleet, which include BMW, Subaru and Volvo models. The tender has an option for additional vehicles, as well as a lifetime service and maintenance programme.

As previously, the cars will have to accommodate a suite of police equipment and paraphernalia. Among the long list of required specifications stated in the documents is that the new car should be able to accelerate from zero to 100kmh within eight seconds – which most electric cars can easily do. For electric models, they should have at least 170kW (or 228hp), and a battery size of at least 60kWh.

Although the documents start off by stating that internal combustion engine and hybrid models are also eligible, one section of the tender says TP will prioritise “clean energy” vehicles, with electric models being evaluated first.

Hence, The Straits Times understands that all bids submitted are with electric models, including Sweden’s Polestar 2 (from Polestar agent Wearnes Automotive), South Korea’s Hyundai Ioniq 5 (jointly submitted by Hyundai agent Komoco and Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore), China’s BYD Seal and Germany’s BMW i4 and iX1 (all from Malaysian motor group Sime Darby).

Sources said the Ioniq 5 may have an advantage as it is assembled here.

Responding to queries, a police spokesman would only say that the exercise was part of a periodic “vehicle replacement programme”.

“TP called for a tender on Oct 28, 2022, for the procurement of TP’s expressway patrol cars,” the spokesman said. “This is to replace the current expressway patrol cars to support TP’s operational requirements.”

The tender closed on Jan 31.

This is the first time TP is looking to add electric vehicles to its fleet. Previous highway patrol cars include the diesel BMW 325d, and petrol-powered Subaru WRX, Volvo S40 and Volvo S80.

TP’s move is seen as part of Singapore’s initiative to move towards cleaner energy vehicles in a bid to reduce emissions. The Government aims to ban the registration of new pure combustion engine cars from 2030, and to have all vehicles here running on cleaner energy by 2040, although it is unclear what precisely “cleaner energy” entails.

Sources said other police departments are also shopping for EVs, including all-wheel-drive seven-seaters – a rarity in the electric segment.

A number of law enforcement agencies in other countries have already included EVs in their fleet.

In 2019, the Australian state of Victoria bought a Tesla Model X for highway patrol duties, reported EV news portal Driven. Several jurisdictions in the US have added EVs to their fleet, including New York City, which ordered 184 Ford Mustang Mach-Es, according to Automotive News. And London is trying out a fleet of Tesla Model 3s, reported The Guardian in 2021.