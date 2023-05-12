Police should not be used as scapegoats, tool for politics: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Confidence in the Singapore Police Force (SPF) remains high, but the relationship between the police and the community should not be taken for granted and allowed to turn adversarial.

In a speech at the Police Workplan Seminar and Exhibition at the Singapore Expo on Friday, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said there are lessons to be drawn from events elsewhere where the police are seen as the enemy rather than protector of the community.

He cited the January 2020 riot at the Capitol Hill.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump had stormed the seat of the United States government armed with stun guns, baseball bats and other weapons after Mr Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Mr Shanmugam said the police there were caught in the political maelstrom.

Although property was damaged, and more than 140 officers were injured and over 1,000 people arrested, some in the media and politics tried to downplay the insurrection for their own gain.

“Fox News ran a story earlier this year, using some security footage that was shared by the Speaker of the House... The commentator said the Democrats lied to the Americans about the events,” said Mr Shanmugam, who noted that the Speaker, a Republican, is second in the presidential line of succession.

The minister said that political moves like these drag the police into the middle of political debates.

He added that it could happen in all democracies amid a tussle for political power, with certain groups or people using the police as a scapegoat or collateral damage in making political points.

“So, we try and avoid this, and support the police to be neutral and independent, not to be used for political purposes. Neither should the police be made a victim of politicking,” said Mr Shanmugam.

The minister also cited US gun ownership, to illustrate how laws affect the way police officers handle day-to-day situations.

He said he does not believe that Americans are more or less prone to violence compared with people from other countries, including Singapore.

But when 50 to 60 police officers are killed by firearms every year, and when officers know of colleague who have been shot, it will impact their mindset, he added.

Addressing SPF officers at the event, Mr Shanmugam said: “If there are 4 million guns out there, for our 3.6 million citizen population, I think our officers will have a very different mindset.

“You will attend each incident with fear. And the slightest suspicion might trigger an instinctive reaction – to shoot or be shot.”