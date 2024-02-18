RSAF to perform at Singapore Airshow with F-15SG fighter jet and Apache AH-64D helicopter

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be deploying an F-15SG fighter jet and an AH-64D Apache helicopter for its aerial display at Singapore Airshow 2024.

As part of the ninth edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition, RSAF will execute two new integrated manoeuvres.

These are part of 12 manoeuvres that will be performed – four will be performed solely by an F-15SG, another four by an AH-64D, and four more with integrated moves from both the fighter jet and helicopter – in an 11-minute display.

In 2022, RSAF’s aerial display comprised an F-16C and two AH-64Ds, with five new manoeuvres being performed.

Both aircraft performed together at the Singapore Airshow for the first time in 2016.