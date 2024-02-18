RSAF to perform at Singapore Airshow with F-15SG fighter jet and Apache AH-64D helicopter

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be deploying an F-15SG fighter jet and an AH-64D Apache helicopter for its aerial display at Singapore Airshow 2024.
As part of the ninth edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition, RSAF will execute two new integrated manoeuvres.
These are part of 12 manoeuvres that will be performed – four will be performed solely by an F-15SG, another four by an AH-64D, and four more with integrated moves from both the fighter jet and helicopter – in an 11-minute display.
In 2022, RSAF’s aerial display comprised an F-16C and two AH-64Ds, with five new manoeuvres being performed.
Both aircraft performed together at the Singapore Airshow for the first time in 2016.
This year’s aerial display will be performed every day from Feb 20 to 22, and on Feb 24 and 25. The sessions at 12.20pm on Feb 20 and 11.20am on Feb 24 will be live-streamed online for the public.
The slingshot is one of two new manoeuvres that will be introduced in the airshow, featuring the AH-64D advancing towards the show centre before pulling into a steep climb to the highest point and then executing a tight turn back.
At the same time, the F-15SG will enter from the right and circle 360 degrees around the AH-64D at high levels of acceleration, while releasing flares.
The second new manoeuvre is the double helix, which simulates an integrated strike mission against targets on the ground. As the AH-64D descends in a steep spiral, the F-15SG charges up into a low-flying firing stance across the show centre.
Lieutenant-Colonel Max Ng, chairman of the RSAF Flying Display Committee, said this year’s display is different from the previous editions’ as it includes a remix of individual and new integrated manoeuvres that will bring a more thrilling experience to the crowd.
LTC Ng, 44, said they picked and matched well-received manoeuvres from past shows, blending a mix of experienced foolproof profiles and newer moves that can “wow the audience”.
Major Paul-Matthew Lim, the F-15SG aerial display team lead, noted that the double helix is the most difficult manoeuvre for both teams due to the “massive difference” in the performance of both platforms.
He added that the F-15SG fighter jet is faster and makes tighter turns with a bigger radius, compared with the AH-6D Apache helicopter, which is slower but more graceful and manoeuvrable.
Maj Lim, 36, said the key difficulty of this move lies in presenting the strengths of both aircraft in a dynamic manner for the audience to enjoy while staying within the margins of safety.
The team started preparing for the Singapore Airshow from September 2023 via a step-by-step approach: They decided on the manoeuvres and tried them out on simulators before practising the moves individually as individual F-15SG and AH-6D teams in October 2023, and then finally combining both platforms for training from December 2023, he said.
Military Expert 4 Katherine Chan, 26, the air force engineer in charge of the AH-64D for the aerial display segment, said it has been challenging but “fulfilling” working with a team of technicians to transport the helicopter and carry out daily maintenance works. Teamwork and camaraderie were her biggest takeaways from the experience, she added.
The RSAF is among the six air forces and two commercial companies that will take part in Singapore Airshow 2024.
The other five foreign flying teams include the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles and Royal Australian Air Force’s Roulettes.
This is the largest number of foreign flying teams at a Singapore airshow.
Ten RSAF assets will be on display at Changi Exhibition Centre, including the CH-47F heavy-lift helicopter, which is making its first appearance at the Singapore Airshow.
The A330 multi-role tanker transport, as well as the F-15SG and F-16D+ fighter aircraft, will also be on display.