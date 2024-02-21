S’pore Aero Engine Services to invest S$240m in new aerospace facilities; 500 jobs to be created

SINGAPORE - A joint venture between aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and Singapore Airlines Engineering Company will invest US$180 million (about S$240 million) to almost double the size of its aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) presence here from 2026, increasing its capacity by 40 per cent.

The move is expected to create 500 engineering jobs that need to be filled by 2028, Singapore Aero Engine Services (SAESL) said in a statement.

Agreements will be signed with the National Trades Union Congress’ Employment and Employability Institute and NTUC LearningHub to promote these jobs and train new hires.

To pave the way for its expansion here, SAESL inked agreements on Feb 21 on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow to enter into discussions with two government agencies, the Economic Development Board (EDB) and JTC Corporation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, SAESL chief executive Simon Middlebrough called the new investment here “a once-in-a-generation opportunity”.

He said it will help to cement the company’s position here for the next two decades, and allow it to grow its capacity and capabilities to support its customers until at least the 2040s.

SAESL is one of the world’s largest MRO companies that service Rolls-Royce’s Trent family of jet engines. It employs nearly 2,000 people and has a physical footprint of about 60,000 sq m in Singapore.

With the planned expansion, which will be completed progressively from 2026, the company will add another 50,000 sq m of space, the equivalent of seven football fields.

It will build a new 26,000 sq m facility in JTC’s Loyang industrial estate focusing on reworking and overhauling engines, and expand into Rolls-Royce’s existing facility at Seletar Aerospace Park.

The company’s current facilities in Changi - five buildings in Calshot Road and Loyang Road - will also undergo a major facelift so they can be reconfigured to meet the expected increase in production capacity.

The new investment will also cover new repair capabilities for some of Rolls-Royce’s high-value engine parts, tapping technology such as three-dimensional scanning.

Mr Lim Tse Yong, head of mobility and industrials at EDB, said SAESL’s expansion will strengthen Singapore’s position as a global hub for aerospace MRO.

EDB had earlier said Singapore’s aerospace industry is expected to hire more than 2,500 workers over the next three to five years, and the industry’s output here has outpaced global recovery, growing 16 per cent year-on-year in 2023.

SAESL said global demand for MRO services is expected to grow by 2 per cent to 3 per cent in the coming years to US$657 billion, and the Asia-Pacific region alone is expected to account for a third of this.