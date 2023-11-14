New ‘smart’ community fridges in Bukit Timah, Bukit Gombak tackle food waste and improve efficiency

SINGAPORE – Since August, Mr Isaiah Peh, 33, has been taking snacks like cookies and potato chips and packet or bottled drinks from a fridge placed at one of the void decks of Toh Yi Drive estate, where he lives.

The former compliance officer at a local bank said: “It is very convenient. All you need is to set up an account, and you get five credits to help yourself to any five items in the fridge per month, at any time.”

The “smart” community fridge was one of two that were officially launched on Nov 11 – one in Toh Yi Drive estate within the Bukit Timah constituency, and another in Guilin estate within the Bukit Gombak constituency.

Close to 500 residents have signed up as part of the pilot initiative by the Women’s Wing of the People’s Action Party (PAP) that started in August to reduce food wastage and manpower needed to run community fridges.

Unlike existing community fridges, residents do not need to queue and wait for their turn for volunteers to distribute food and drink items. Residents who have set up accounts online can access the fridges anytime to get their food and drinks.

Any resident can scan a QR code on the door of the fridges to set up an account. After filling a form with their names and contact details, their account will be activated within 10 days. They can then take up to five items per month, at any time that is convenient to them.

The fridges and some food items are provided by iJooz – a vending machine company that uses artificial intelligence technology – and restocked by Ryan’s Grocery, an online grocery store. The items are usually replenished within 10 to 15 days by both iJooz and Ryan’s Grocery.

iJooz throws away about 10,000 food and drink items per month. With this initiative, about 3,000 items from the company, such as snacks, go to the two fridges. Ryan’s Grocery has been able to lower its food waste by 80 per cent by participating in this programme.

Ms Sim Ann, chairwoman of PAP Women’s Wing and branch chair of PAP Bukit Timah division (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), said that volunteers carry out regular checks on the smart fridges.

The software system also prompts organisers when stock is below 30 per cent, she said. “When the stock is replenished, we can send out message alerts to inform residents and encourage them to come by and collect the food items.”