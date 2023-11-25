New long-term mentoring programme to maximise potential of six-year-olds from low-income families

SINGAPORE – A local social work organisation has officially launched an eight-year-long professional mentoring programme for children from low-income families, the first of its kind here to help them maximise their potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Under the Star programme by Shine Children and Youth Services, each child will be assigned a full-time professional mentor – called a friend – from the age of six to 14. They will meet on a weekly basis for educational support and mentoring to develop social-emotional competencies.

The mentors will journey with the children through two milestones in the developmental years - entry into primary and secondary schools.

They are paid and are trained in social work or early childhood education, and can effectively communicate with the children and their families.

Existing support schemes for disadvantaged children, such as Circle of Care, KidStart as well as Health and Development Support in Pre-school Partnerships (Heads-Upp), end when they turn seven. These schemes provide support for pre-school children from low-income families, and also include healthcare services.

Speaking at the launch of the Star programme at Safra Choa Chu Kang on Nov 25, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said that the mentors play an important role as they build a sustained and consistent relationship that provides a safe space for the children to express themselves, help them discover their strengths and pursue their aspirations.

Said Mr Gan: “This programme is also designed to instil a love for learning, encourage curiosity, and foster a growth mindset. When a child is inspired to see challenges not as roadblocks but as opportunities for growth, we unlock a mindset that will serve them well throughout their lives.”

The aim of the programme is to enable social mobility by preparing these children to effectively deal with challenges they may face in life, so that they maximise their potential and break the cycle of poverty.

Since June 2023, Shine Children and Youth Services has enrolled 30 six-year-olds into the Star programme, with three mentors assigned to them. By the third year, they hope to enrol 100 children, and have 10 mentors.

The programme currently serves children from low-income families who live in government-rental flats in Choa Chu Kang, Queenstown and Lengkok Bahru. Shine works with ComLink Singapore, as well as family service centres and primary schools in these areas to identify children who can benefit from the programme.

It is modelled after the Friends of the Children programme from the United States, where a paid professional mentors a child for 12 years to break generational poverty.

Mr Lee Seng Meng, executive director of Shine Children and Youth Services, said that the Harvard Business School Association of Oregon evaluated that the return on investment is $7 for every $1 invested in each child.

He said that following a study trip – supported by the Octava Foundation – in October 2022 to Portland and Los Angeles, the Star Programme was conceptualised and implemented.

It will be reviewed on a yearly basis by local think-tank, Research for Impact, to assess its sustainability as well as the possibility of scaling up the programme in other areas in Singapore.

Shine will also assign parenting support specialists to the parents so that they can build parenting competencies and have access to resources to provide a conducive environment for their children’s development.