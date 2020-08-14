New infections go above 100 after recent dip

The number of new Covid-19 cases here hit three digits again yesterday, after daily counts of 61 and 42 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced 102 new coronavirus cases, taking Singapore's total to 55,497. Four of the five new coronavirus patients in the community are unlinked, said MOH.

Of these, three were identified as a result of periodic screening of workers in essential services who do not live in dormitories.

The fourth patient was tested as part of the ministry's efforts to screen individuals working in front-line Covid-19 operations.

But further serological tests conducted on all four patients indicated that these were past infections and they are no longer infectious.

The fifth patient in the community was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case. She had been on quarantine and was tested during quarantine to determine her status, said MOH.

Meanwhile, the Golden Village cinema at VivoCity has been added to a list of places visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited them for at least 30 minutes to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. But close contacts would already have been identified.

Among the six imported cases announced yesterday were two Singaporeans - one returned from the Philippines on Tuesday and the other from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 1. They were tested while serving their stay-home notices.

The remaining four imported cases were Filipino seamen who are special pass holders. They arrived in Singapore from India last Saturday and did not disembark.

The four subsequently reported symptoms and were swabbed while on the vessel, where they remained until their test results came back. They were then taken in ambulances to a hospital.

Update on cases

New cases: 102 Imported: 6 (2 Singaporeans, 4 special pass holders) In community: 5 (1 PR, 4 work permit holders) In dormitories: 91 Active cases: 4,734 In hospitals: 91 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 4,643 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 50,721 Discharged yesterday: 216 TOTAL CASES: 55,497

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 91 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Ten clusters in dormitories were closed as they have been cleared by the Inter-Agency Taskforce. The dormitories now house only recovered individuals and those who recently tested negative for Covid-19.

MOH said there are currently about 21,700 workers who are still on quarantine and who will be tested when their quarantine ends. It expects the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering off.

With 216 cases discharged yesterday, 50,721 patients have fully recovered from the disease.