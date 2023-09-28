New chairman for SkillsFuture Singapore board from Oct 1

SINGAPORE – A new chairman has been appointed to the SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) board, the SSG announced on Thursday.

Mr Tan Kai Hoe, the group president and chief executive of Accuron Technologies, will assume the post from Oct 1.

He will take over from Mr Wong Kim Yin, who will retire from the SSG board on Saturday.

Mr Tan, 56, has been a member of SSG board since Jan 1. His other boardroom responsibilities include chairmanship of the Singapore Red Cross Council and chairmanship of the Singapore Accreditation Council. He also holds key board appointments for various Accuron’s subsidiaries and investee companies.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said he warmly welcomes Mr Tan to the SSG board.

“With Mr Tan’s experience, we are confident that SSG will continue to advance the SkillsFuture movement to build a culture of continuous lifelong learning, and keep our workforce agile in acquiring the relevant skills to seize new opportunities,” he said.

As chairman of the board, Mr Wong, 53, oversaw the development and implementation of initiatives under the Next Bound of SkillsFuture, which supports Singaporeans by developing skills throughout their lives.

He also guided SSG on the implementation of measures under the Resilience Budget to help Singaporeans cope with the impact of Covid-19 through several packages and programmes.

Acknowledging Mr Wong’s contributions, Mr Chan said: “We are grateful to Mr Wong for his leadership as chairman of the SSG board.

“His guidance, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, has elevated the culture of lifelong learning in Singapore and enhanced our workforce resilience and economic competitiveness.”