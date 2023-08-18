HR certification now eligible for SkillsFuture credits to spur more staff from SMEs to sign up

SINGAPORE – Human resource practitioners who wish to deepen their skills and gain professional certification from Singapore’s professional HR body will soon be able to tap their SkillsFuture Credits to cover their costs from end-2023.

The move is among several new skills initiatives by partners of government agency SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) broadly targeting small and medium-sized enterprises that were announced by Minister of State for Manpower and Education Gan Siow Huang at an SSG event on Friday.

The Institute for Human Resource Professionals’ (IHRP) move comes as the Government, labour movement and employers jointly push to improve work standards in the HR sector by getting more practitioners certified, with the aim of getting 12,000 on board by 2025, up from the over 7,000 currently.

IHRP chief executive Aslam Sardar told reporters that the institute is on track to meet the target, but expressed hope that the eligibility for SkillsFuture credits will spur more HR staff from SMEs to get certified.

On why the certification was approved for SkillsFuture credit usage, he said: “There’s mutual recognition that things were aligned between our industry-created body of competencies and the national (SkillsFuture) framework, and there was actually merit to consider this move.”

Ms Gan said the certification prepares HR professionals for the future by imparting the skills to implement progressive HR practices in their organisations.

She was speaking at the inaugural SkillsFuture SME Conference held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar.

Other changes announced by SSG’s skills development partners on Friday include a framework for charter engineers specialising in sustainability by the Institute of Engineers, Singapore (IES) slated for launch in early 2024.

IES president Dalson Chung said the institute built the framework in hopes of training engineers in a nascent area with rising demand in line with Singapore’s growing sustainability ambitions.

He added that chartered engineers in sustainability can take on roles in areas like carbon accounting and implementing the circular economy, with the chartered status assuring clients of the engineers’ skills.

IES and IHRP are among the five skills development partners appointed by SSG in August 2022.

The other three are the Singapore Computer Society, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the SGTech trade association.

These partners will inform SMEs on in-demand sectoral skills, as well as develop pathways for employees to learn industry-relevant skills and gain industry-recognised credentials, Ms Gan said.

She noted: “We understand some of our SMEs may find it more challenging to participate in skills training due to a tight manpower situation, as well as lack of resources and scale.”