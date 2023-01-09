SkillsFuture Singapore to get enhanced powers to investigate those who abuse its funding

SINGAPORE – The statutory board in charge of skills upgrading, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), will have new powers to investigate and enforce against the abuse of its grants and false advertisements about its programmes, following a number of high-profile cases involving millions of dollars stolen through bogus claims.

SSG, which is in charge of skills upgrading in Singapore and funded through public money, will soon be able to investigate and fine those who try to defraud it, as well as anyone who creates false or misleading advertisements about SSG-funded courses.

Those convicted of abusing SSG’s funding can soon be slapped with fines of up to $10,000, three years’ jail, and a penalty equal to the amount wrongly obtained. Those who publish false advertisements can be directed to change or remove them. If convicted of such advertising, they face a fine of up to $5,000 and six months’ jail.

These changes are meant to shore up SSG’s currently limited ability to deal with abuse, said Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang in Parliament on Monday.

“Today, SSG can recover wrongly obtained funds through contractual and civil actions. But recovering funds through civil action can be costly and time consuming,” she said during the debate on amendments to the SSG Act.

“More importantly, it does not effectively deter potential abusers from trying to wrongly obtain funds for purposes other than what they are intended for.”

During the debate, which continues on Tuesday, Ms Gan said SSG’s existing enforcement powers were limited and meant mainly to verify information submitted to it for funding, as well as to ensure the money had been properly applied by the funding recipient.

These powers were not sufficient for the investigation of offences, she said. For false advertisements and abuse of the funding system, SSG could only take action according to the terms of its contracts with various parties, such as terminating funding or removing a company’s status as an approved training provider.

For egregious cases, SSG had relied on the Penal Code to prosecute cheaters, said Ms Gan.

SSG has dealt with high-profile cases where its model of giving grants to companies for training courses for their employees was abused. In 2019, a criminal syndicate cheated the agency of $39.9 million in grant money by submitting claims on behalf of several dormant businesses.

Ms Gan added that SSG has encountered misrepresentation of courses through false advertising. For instance, courses were misleadingly advertised to be funded by SSG, accredited under the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) credentials, or would lead to a government-issued diploma, when they were not.

“This misleads individuals into signing up for unsuitable courses. If left unaddressed, such misrepresentations could undermine public confidence in the SkillsFuture movement.”

The intention of these changes is not to penalise administrative lapses or genuine mistakes by training providers, she said.