‘Like clockwork’: How ground handler Sats is gearing up safely for a full aviation recovery

SINGAPORE – It was 20 minutes before Singapore Airlines Flight SQ606 was due to depart Changi Airport Terminal 3 on March 24, and a precise routine involving man and machine was under way.

Like clockwork, containers holding checked luggage and other cargo – each weighing more than a tonne – were being loaded into the belly of a Boeing 787 that was about to leave for Incheon Airport in Seoul that afternoon.

Any slip-up could have led to a delay or, worse, disaster, so Mr Shaun Lim, a ground commander at ground handling company Sats, was on the tarmac to keep a lookout for hazards and unsafe moves.

Speaking to The Sunday Times after the flight to South Korea departed without a hitch at 2.35pm, the 26-year-old said: “Most of the time, our staff keep to the safety protocols. If they do not comply, we will remind them and escalate it to higher management.”

Mr Lim’s role as a ground commander is a fairly new one at Sats.

The company, Changi Airport’s main ground handler, introduced it in February 2021 as an additional layer to build a stronger safety culture and ensure airside activities adhere to standard operating procedures. There are currently more than 40 ground commanders in Sats’ ranks. The plan is to grow the team to about 60.

Since the introduction of this role, Sats said it has observed a significant drop in the number of safety breaches reported on the tarmac, such as workers driving too close to an aircraft or driving too fast in certain areas.

In February 2021, there were 481 instances of non-compliance observed for every 1,000 flights that Sats handled at Changi Airport.

By February 2023, this was down to 92 per 1,000 flights, despite flight volumes rising sharply after the lifting of Covid-19 border restrictions in 2022.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport is now at about 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with a full recovery expected in 2024 or earlier.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 68.3 million passengers passed through Changi Airport.

The ground commanders also serve as an extension of Sats’ Integrated Operations Centre (SIOC), which is where the company’s activities at Changi Airport – from baggage handling and catering to the cleaning of aircraft cabins – are managed.

Mr Edwin Tan, head of SIOC and terminal services at Sats, said: “We realised that there was an opportunity to improve on safety at the aircraft bays, including ensuring that all aircraft, vehicles and staff working there remain safe. So we said, why don’t we have an extra pair of eyes on the ground to help.”