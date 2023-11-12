Nearly 15,000 visitors at Istana’s Deepavali open house

SINGAPORE – Nearly 15,000 visitors turned up at the Istana on Sunday when it opened to the public to mark Deepavali.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, held a meet and greet session with the public in the morning and afternoon. It was Mr Tharman’s first Istana open house as President.

Speaking to the media, the President said Deepavali is a multiracial celebration in many ways. For instance, a fusion of Indian and Chinese classical music was performed by local award-winning flautists Ghanavenothan Retnam and Tan Qing Lun at the open house, he said.

Mr Tan had learnt to play the venu, the Indian flute, from Dr Ghanavenothan more than 10 years ago. At the time, Mr Tan had already mastered the dizi, the Chinese flute.

Said Mr Tharman: “There are some similarities between the two, but the music is different...

“It’s an example of how we can take part in others’ cultures – respectfully learn the intricacies of each other’s cultures, and enrich our own identity as Singaporeans.”

He said that there are distinct cultures within the Indian community, noting that the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society’s instrument and song performance at the open house was conducted in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.