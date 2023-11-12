Migrant workers treated to an evening of festivities on Deepavali

Before the guest of honour, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon, arrived at Changi Lodge 2, the queue for briyani and dessert snaked to the end of a block at the dorm.

Addressing migrant workers and guests, Dr Koh said he was happy to join them at the event.

He said: “Deepavali, being the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil. So today I want to wish everyone all the goodness in your life and all the happiness you can have.”

A dance performance by four-man group, Thangavelu Boys, received the loudest applause when they gave an energetic street dance number.

The migrant worker group, comprising two Malaysians and two Indian nationals, had practised three times in the last three days.

One of them, a cleaner who gave his name as Mr Mohan, 33, from Tamil Nadu, said: “I showed my wife and children on a video call what it’s like to celebrate Deepavali in Singapore. I just wanted to show them we are looked after and it’s equally bright and colourful here.”

Many migrant workers had participated in other smaller activities such as the painting of diyas and games such as identifying Indian sweets.

Sarah M. Wibawa, 17, a volunteer from the National Junior College Youth Give Back programme, said that within an hour, more than 100 lamps had been painted by the participants.

“Some of the designs are unique, and the migrant workers waited patiently for the acrylic paint to dry before collecting their hand-painted lamps,” said Sarah, who was busy fanning the lamps to dry them.