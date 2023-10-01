Let’s get lit: The Little India Deepavali light-up
Little India was illuminated on Saturday, marking the start of the annual Deepavali light-up. The tradition, which began in 1989, has been a significant event in Singapore’s cultural calendar for the past 35 years, and adds vibrancy to the precinct. This year’s light-up will run from Sept 30 to Dec 3. A footfall of five million is expected during this period, said the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, which oversees the Deepavali celebrations there. Here’s a look at some themes from past and present light-ups, and the meanings behind them.