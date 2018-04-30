National serviceman, 19, dies after heat stroke

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old full-time national serviceman died on Monday (April 30), almost two weeks after he was warded for heat stroke on April 18.

Mr Dave Lee Han Xuan had just completed an 8km fast march at Bedok Camp when he displayed signs of heat injury, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday evening (April 30).

He was later admitted to Changi General Hospital where he was warded in the intensive care unit, but fell into a coma and did not respond to treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 5.32pm on Monday.

The incident triggered a safety time-out this morning , where Singapore Armed Forces servicemen were briefed on the incident and told to take precautions.

Mr Lee had previously enlisted on Jan 5 and completed his Basic Military Training on March 11.

He is the only son of property agent Dennis Lee and spa manager Jasmine Yeo. He completed his A levels at Jurong Junior College, and previously attended Yuhua Secondary School and Rulang Primary School.

Mr Dennis Lee has declined to comment. Madam Yeo posted the following message on Facebook shortly after her son's death: "Dave had completed his final journey with us @1732 today and now he is on his way to create miracles to others! We are proud of him and hope more people will be able to benefit from his generosity!"