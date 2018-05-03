Local tropical weather "a perfect recipe" for heat injuries, say doctors

Singapore - Hot and humid Singapore is "a perfect recipe" for heat injuries, say doctors.

In severe cases, this might lead to heat stroke, which can cause multiple organ failure and even death, and is a very real risk in a tropical climate.

People become vulnerable to heat injuries with prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in hot environments, said Adjunct Associate Professor Roger Tian, a senior consultant sports physician at Changi General Hospital.

Children, people who are obese or on certain medications, and those who are not acclimatised to hot weather - such as foreign workers from colder countries - are at particular risk of heat injuries and should take extra precautions, said doctors.

This becomes even more important as average temperatures continue to ascend. In April, daily maximum temperatures reached highs of around 35 deg C, according to a report on April 2.

According to 2010 SAF-Ministry of Health guidelines on heat injury management, six construction workers suffered heat stroke in 2009. Two died and one had permanent brain injury.

A 2012 ST report said that Singapore sees about 150 cases of heat stroke every year.

WHAT IS HEAT STROKE?

Heat stroke occurs when a person's body is unable to regulate its internal temperature, said Dr Wong Wei Mon, a senior family physician at Raffles Medical.

"The sweating mechanism, which functions to cool down the body, fails and the body's temperature rises rapidly," Dr Wong explained.

"Hence, people can get into trouble pretty quickly if they are unaware of this phenomenon, especially those who suffer from chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart conditions."

Apart from heat stroke, there are a variety of other heat-related injuries that could occur as well, said Dr Wong.

These include heat cramps - acute, painful and involuntary muscle contractions that occur as a result of dehydration and electrolyte imbalances - and heat exhaustion, a more severe form of heat injury that is characterised by fatigue from heat stress.

Heat exhaustion may cause symptoms such as profuse sweating, nausea, vomiting, and headaches.

However, in the case of heat stroke, which occurs when the body rises above 40 degrees Celsius, the body's sweating mechanism no longer works at this stage. Hence, instead of sweating, the person might instead feel dry and hot.

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

In the case of heat injuries, prevention is better than cure, said Dr Wong, adding that early recognition of symptoms could prevent a fatal event from occurring.

Preventive measures include being properly hydrated, wearing properly ventilated clothing and abstaining from exercise when unwell.

When faced with a heat stroke victim, doctors say the priority is to lower the person's body temperature. The victim should be moved to a cool and shaded environment and a call for help made immediately.

Clothing can be removed, and water poured on or a wet towel wrapped around the victim. If the person is conscious, he or she can be given fluids.

Running groups in Singapore told The Straits Times that precautions are taken to prevent heat injuries from occurring.

Mr Lawrence Lim, a member of running interest group MacRitchie Runners 25, said it is important for runners to know of the dangers of heatstroke.

"Drinking water, eating proper food and having proper rest two or three days before a major run is very important for a runner. Most of our runners are aware of that," he said.