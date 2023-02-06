Natas fair returns as travel sector continues its rebound

SINGAPORE - Travellers looking for bargains can shop for tour package deals at the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) fair, as the travel sector continues its rebound since international borders reopened.

Returning for its 57th edition, the travel fair will be held from Feb 24 to Feb 26 at Singapore Expo Hall 5.

The Natas travel fair was last held in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Travel agencies will form the bulk of more than 50 exhibitors at the upcoming fair, along with cruise operators and national tourist organisations from Taiwan, Thailand and Japan.

Visitors can expect a plethora of travel deals and tour packages at the fair, themed “The World of Natas”.

For instance, Chan Brothers Travel will be offering tour packages to China after the recent announcement on its reopening of borders, and for the first time, safari tours to East Africa.

Many people are looking to explore the world as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, said Mr Steven Ler, president of Natas, adding that they can seek advice from the exhibitors on their holiday needs.

The public can visit www.natastravelfair.travel/ for more information.