Five places to visit in 2023: From underrated gems to bucket-list destinations

SINGAPORE – If 2022 was the year of revenge travel, 2023 is when, with any luck, travel returns to what it used to be.
There are fewer Covid-19 restrictions and cities are being refreshed with new attractions and hotel openings.
SINGAPORE – If 2022 was the year of revenge travel, 2023 is when, with any luck, travel returns to what it used to be.
There are fewer Covid-19 restrictions and cities are being refreshed with new attractions and hotel openings.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.