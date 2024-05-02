Multi-agency counter-terrorism exercise held at MRT stations, on Sentosa

SINGAPORE - A joint counter-terrorism exercise by various government agencies was held on April 30 and May 1 to test the Republic’s preparedness in the event of a terror attack, the police said on May 2.

The exercise, which involved more than 600 participants from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, was held at MRT stations and checkpoints, among other areas.

During the exercise, Home Team and SAF officers carried out joint patrols in a simulated period of heightened threat.

The joint patrol teams were stationed at pre-identified high-risk locations, such as MRT stations, coastal areas, and the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to respond to a variety of security incidents.

The exercise covered a myriad of scenarios such as the discoveries of improvised explosive devices, armed attacks on bystanders, intrusion into a commercial building and an armed intrusion by sea on Sentosa.

The joint patrol teams acted as the first responders to those incidents before the arrival of reinforcements, which include SPF’s ground response officers and emergency response teams.

The armed intrusion at sea also tested SCDF’s ability to manage mass casualties.

“The Home Team and the SAF will continue to conduct regular joint training and exercises to enhance interoperability and operational readiness in homeland security operations,” the police said, adding that the exercises will strengthen Singapore’s ability to deal swiftly and effectively with terrorism threats.