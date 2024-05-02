Multi-agency counter-terrorism exercise held at MRT stations, on Sentosa

During the exercise, Home Team and SAF officers carried out joint patrols in a simulated period of heightened threat. PHOTO: MINDEF
The joint patrol teams were stationed at pre-identified high-risk locations such as MRT stations. PHOTO: MINDEF
The joint patrol teams acted as the first responders before reinforcements arrived. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Elaine Lee
Updated
May 02, 2024, 08:55 PM
Published
May 02, 2024, 07:55 PM

SINGAPORE - A joint counter-terrorism exercise by various government agencies was held on April 30 and May 1 to test the Republic’s preparedness in the event of a terror attack, the police said on May 2.

The exercise, which involved more than 600 participants from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, was held at MRT stations and checkpoints, among other areas.

During the exercise, Home Team and SAF officers carried out joint patrols in a simulated period of heightened threat.

The joint patrol teams were stationed at pre-identified high-risk locations, such as MRT stations, coastal areas, and the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to respond to a variety of security incidents.

The exercise covered a myriad of scenarios such as the discoveries of improvised explosive devices, armed attacks on bystanders, intrusion into a commercial building and an armed intrusion by sea on Sentosa.

The joint patrol teams acted as the first responders to those incidents before the arrival of reinforcements, which include SPF’s ground response officers and emergency response teams.

The armed intrusion at sea also tested SCDF’s ability to manage mass casualties.

“The Home Team and the SAF will continue to conduct regular joint training and exercises to enhance interoperability and operational readiness in homeland security operations,” the police said, adding that the exercises will strengthen Singapore’s ability to deal swiftly and effectively with terrorism threats.

The exercise involved more than 600 participants from the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
More On This Topic
Police, SCDF bring back large-scale counter-terrorism exercise after pandemic hiatus
Anti-terror exercises must be taken seriously as ‘one day, we may not be lucky’: PM Lee

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top