SPF, SCDF bring back large-scale counter-terrorism exercise after four year hiatus

SINGAPORE - A joint counter-terrorism exercise by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was held on Monday, amid heightened security concerns over the conflict in the Middle East.

Exercise Heartbeat, which involved more than 100 participants and included units such as SPF’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) as well as ground response officers, was held at the Millenia Singapore integrated development.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling, who observed the exercise, said: “As we all know, we are living in a time of global strife and uncertainty.”

A number of countries have enhanced security around potential Jewish targets and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, after an attack on Oct 7 by Hamas led to a large-scale security operation by Israeli forces in Gaza.

In Singapore, possible targets for attack have had their security reassessed, with patrols stepped up at events and places here in the light of the situation in Gaza.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said on Oct 12 that terrorist groups could try to exploit global conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war.

He added that some extremist groups have already issued calls for followers to join a wider jihad against Israel, while reports of anti-Semitic attacks have increased globally.

The full-scale exercise on Monday was the first after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A smaller-scale Exercise Heartbeat was held in Singapore Management University in 2022, without the presence of external partners.

SPF said officers and volunteers acted out scenarios that allowed both SPF and SCDF to simulate emergency responses at the Millenia Singapore integrated development, which houses office buildings, hotels and shops.

The development is located next to Suntec City.

The exercise involved a simulation of a suicide bombing, as well as a hostage situation and a vehicular attack on civilians.

At about 10am, an actor, playing a terrorist, delivered a suspicious package to the concierge of Millenia Tower, which sparked an evacuation. Minutes later, he detonated a device he was wearing on a vest.

As injured civilians scrambled to safety, two gunmen appeared and fired rounds indiscriminately. SPF’s In-Situ Reaction Team were at the scene within minutes.