Driver dies after car accident in Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man died after a traffic accident involving a car in Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit on Thursday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 6.27am.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was found at the foot of a residential block near the accident site and was unconscious when taken to hospital, the police said. He died in the hospital later.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

A photograph of the accident scene by Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News and photos posted online show a blue Mini Countryman with a badly damaged bumper beside a felled tree on a grass patch.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play, and added that investigations are ongoing.