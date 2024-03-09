Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle collision along AYE

SINGAPORE – A male motorcyclist died on March 8 in an accident involving two lorries, three motorcycles and a car.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the multi-vehicle collision along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas, near the Benoi Road exit, at 12.45am.

The motorcyclist, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old male car driver and his 46-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another motorcyclist, 46, was injured but refused to be taken to the hospital, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, 136 people died in traffic accidents. This was a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths recorded in 2022. Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of those deaths.