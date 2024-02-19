Ground assessment done at accident hot spots, say TP and LTA after recent cases claimed young lives

SINGAPORE – Two young lives were lost in two separate accidents in January alone, prompting the public to question the safety features at these accident sites in Taman Jurong and River Valley Road.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Traffic Police (TP) urged the public to refrain from speculating on the fatal accidents as investigations are ongoing. But they gave the assurance that ground assessments and enforcement actions are always conducted at accident and violation-prone hot spots.

“We are saddened by the lives lost in these road accidents,” said LTA and TP in a joint statement on Feb 19. “Pending the outcome of the investigations and coroner’s inquiry, the public should refrain from speculating about these accidents.”

On Jan 23, a four-year-old girl died after being hit by a car at River Valley Road. Just about a week later, on Jan 30, a 12-year-old girl died after a van hit her in Taman Jurong.

In 2023, three victims below the age of 18 were killed in road accidents, according to a written reply to a parliamentary question by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Feb 16.

The number of road accidents resulting in injuries to children below the age of 18 rose sharply from 262 in 2022 to 325 in 2023, although the number is still lower than that in the pre-pandemic years between 2017 and 2019, said the minister.

“When an accident occurs, LTA will conduct studies to ascertain if more engineering measures are needed at the accident location to improve road safety,” said LTA and TP in their joint statement.

TP will also conduct ground assessments to decide the next course of action to be taken, and run islandwide enforcement operations against errant motorists, the agencies said.

Besides active enforcement, the agencies also work with schools, the community and the Singapore Road Safety Council to develop campaigns to promote road safety.

“Depending on the location, LTA may implement different safety features, taking into account pedestrian volumes, speed of vehicles, visibility for drivers, connectivity to key amenities and transport nodes, and the demographic profile of residents in the vicinity,” said the agencies.

Designated areas such as school zones and Silver Zones have lower speed limits, they said, adding that road humps, speed regulating strips, and raised pedestrian or two-stage crossings may also be implemented.

LTA also has a Safe Route to School project in collaboration with schools. “This programme involves identifying students’ walking patterns between nearby transport nodes to school, educating them on road safety and encouraging them to take walking routes that prioritise safety,” the agencies said.

Ms Joan Pereira, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, told ST that following the River Valley accident on Jan 23, she had received suggestions for added safety measures along the stretch of road at Institution Hill.

“We had taken this up before with the authorities,” she said. Citing “the winding nature of River Valley Road”, she added that over the years the LTA had installed additional traffic lights at several spots to improve road safety. Residents, the grassroots and the authorities, among others, have also been collaborating to enhance the safety of the roads.

Ms Pereira also emphasised that both drivers and pedestrians have the “concurrent responsibility to be alert and adopt safe practices”.

LTA and TP said motorists should always keep within speed limits, check their blind spots and look out for smaller or vulnerable road users.

Pedestrians are reminded not to cross the road in front of or in between stationary vehicles or at road bends as motorists’ field of vision is limited in these scenarios.

Parents and caregivers should hold on to their children when they are near or crossing the roads, the agencies said.