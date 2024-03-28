Motorcyclist dies after crashing into lorry in Tuas

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after an accident involving a lorry in Tuas on March 27.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Tuas Checkpoint at around 5.40pm that day.

The man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, but died there later.

A video of the accident scene was posted on Traffic Accidents.SG, a Facebook page that keeps track of road accidents.

An Emas recovery truck and SCDF ambulance can be seen in the footage, along with a blue lorry and a crushed motorcycle near the rear tyre of the bigger vehicle. Pieces of the motorcycle are scattered over the area.

The police is investigating the accident and a 27-year-old male lorry driver is assisting.

This is the fourth reported accident leading to the death of motorcycle riders in March alone.

On March 8, a male motorcyclist died in an accident involving two lorries, three motorcycles and a car.

On March 23, two motorcyclists were killed and another four injured after a lorry crashed into a group of bikers in Johor.

In a statement on March 28, the Traffic Police reminded motorists to ride safely as motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to be a significant group of people involved in road traffic accidents.

A total of 70 summonses were issued and 21 motorcyclists were arrested following an enforcement operation at Woodlands Checkpoint on March 21 by the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency and Land Transport Authority.