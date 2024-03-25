45-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into lorry in Tuas

SINGAPORE – A 45-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle succumbed to his injuries after an accident in Tuas involving a lorry.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving the two vehicles at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Road at about 7.30am on March 25.

The police said the motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the lorry, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, the police added.

In video footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, a lorry can be seen driving forward even though the traffic light appears to be red and not in its favour. It then comes to a sudden stop in the middle of the traffic junction.

That is when the motorcyclist crashes into the lorry and goes flying from the impact. The motorcyclist can later be seen on the ground amid debris from the motorcycle.

In 2023, 136 people died in traffic accidents – a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths recorded the year before. Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half the fatalities.

