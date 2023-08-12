Mother was not aware that son was entitled to CareShield Life payouts

SINGAPORE – For Madam Sundrampillai Indrani, 68, getting $600 a month in payouts from CareShield Life came as a vast relief. The part-time healthcare worker has been struggling to care for her son, Mr Gideon Joseph, 33, who has had cerebral palsy from birth.

He suffered from swelling of his brain and had to have a shunt put in when he was 11 days old. The shunt is still there, so is the damage to his brain.

Apart from his physical disability which keeps him wheelchair-bound, his memory is poor and he is unable to read or write.

In spite of his obvious disabilities, Mr Joseph almost fell through the cracks in the system. That was because Madam Indrani was not aware of the scheme, or that he qualifies for the long-term disability insurance.

When CareShield Life was launched in October 2020, it was made mandatory for all residents aged 30-40, and in future for younger cohorts when they turn 30. All of them are included in the scheme regardless of their health status.

Once the first premium is paid from their MediSave account, those who are unable to perform at least three of six activities of daily living – washing, dressing, feeding, going to the toilet, walking or moving around, and transferring from a bed to a chair or wheelchair – will be able to receive a monthly payout for the rest of their lives.

To receive the payout, an application has to be made by the individual or his caregiver.

It was only in 2022, when Madam Indrani was at her wits’ end trying to make ends meet, that her sister-in-law suggested she approach Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where her son goes for treatment when necessary, to see if there is any financial help available.

She was told that Mr Joseph should qualify for CareShield Life payouts. The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) staff there helped her with the application, which was approved in six days.

She started receiving $624 a month from September last year – 23 months after he could have begun getting payouts. Instead, he continued paying premiums through his and his mother’s MediSave accounts.

As his caregiver, she is entitled to the Home Caregiving Grant. This ranges from $250-$400 a month, based on means testing. She has been receiving $400 a month since August last year.

Madam Indrani said the extra $1,000 a month is a big help.

She works two hours a day, seven days a week as a part-time caregiver, doing things like helping others shower, or accompanying them to a doctor’s appointment or dialysis.

Neither her husband, 76, nor her eldest son, 34, who has suffered from uncontrolled epilepsy since the age of 18 years, is working. Only her youngest son, 29, is employed. He gives her $700 a month.

But expenses for Mr Joseph are high. He is unable to pass urine so a catheter needs to be inserted at least twice a day. But because of leaks, he also needs diapers. His skin is sensitive, and requires Eucerin soap which helps with allergies. These cost her about $400 a month.