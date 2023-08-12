Half of CareShield Life beneficiaries are in their 30s

SINGAPORE - Most people would think of long-term disability insurance as something for the frail elderly. But more than half of those getting payouts from CareShield Life, the national long-term disability insurance, are under 40 years old.

Many of these younger recipients have been suffering from chronic ailments since birth - conditions that affect them so much that, without help, they are unable to perform at least three of the six activities of daily living without help, such as showering or walking.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) was not able to provide figures for this year. It said in the last three months of 2020, 90 people started receiving monthly payouts. In 2021, the number rose to 353 people, and in 2022, 638 people did.

Their ages ranged from 30 to 88 years old, with a median age of 39 years.

The MOH said most of the recipients are from the younger cohorts, born in or after 1980, for whom CareShield Life is mandatory.

It encourages older cohorts born before 1980 to sign up for the plan, which provides better protection in the event of severe disability.

When it was launched in October 2020, CareShield Life became compulsory for all Singaporeans and permanent residents born in or after 1980. All who were from 30 to 40 years old were automatically enrolled. Younger cohorts are enrolled on their 30th birthday.

To encourage people in their 40s and older to join the scheme, the government is offering an age-based incentive ranging from $500 to $4,000 to offset their premiums, if they join by the end of 2023.

On top of that, there is a 20 to 30 per cent means-tested subsidy help pay the premiums. The annual premiums are paid only up to the age of 67 years or over 10 years - whichever is longer - although people are protected for the rest of their lives.

Older people who are already on ElderShield, the precursor of CareShield Life, will have those premiums taken into account if they upgrade to CareShield Life. The ElderShield schemes have lower payouts of $300 or $400 for up to either five or six years.

MOH said that as of December 2022, there were 1.47 million CareShield Life policyholders. Less than half, or about 635,000, were born before 1980.

There are about 762,000 ElderShield policyholders who have not upgraded to CareShield Life.

“We encourage this group to sign up for CareShield Life, if they meet the eligibility criteria of not having severe disability currently,” MOH said.

“The advantage of signing up for CareShield Life is that it will give them stronger protection. The payouts from CareShield Life are significantly higher than those for ElderShield, and are for a longer duration.”

In 2022, CareShield Life paid $4 million to recipients, bringing the total amount paid since its launch to $6.5 million.

With CareShield Life, they get $600 or more a month – the amount depends on when the payout starts. There are no restrictions on what the money is used for.