Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 22.
3 more Covid-19 deaths bring total to 65; third time in 4 days new cases in community cross 1,000
1,178 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Tuesday.
80% of adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Malaysia
It has also lifted more restrictions and announced an expansion of a pilot plan to resume domestic travel.
At UN, Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy,’ defence of democracy
Mr Biden said the American military "must not be used as the answer to every problem we see around the world".
In climate pledge at UN, Xi says China will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad
The Chinese leader vows to accelerate efforts to help the world battle the climate change crisis.
Aukus submarine deal signals new Indo-Pacific balance of power
A more transactional US and aggressive China will push the region to eventually reach an eight-stage mutually assured destruction nuclear balance.
Body found in Wyoming identified as missing US woman Gabby Petito
Petito's family reported her missing 10 days after her fiance returned home from a cross-country road trip without her.
Two boys under investigation for alleged vandalism linked to TikTok challenge
The "Devious Licks" challenge has seen participants in the United States bragging about the things they stole from schools on the video-sharing platform.
'I realised I was burning and my clothes had burned off': Worker recalls Tuas factory explosion during inquiry hearing
Mr Mehedi, the youngest of the 10 injured workers, suffered burns to his head, face, back, shoulders, arms, hands and leg.
Getting arthritis in their 20s: Condition affects not just the elderly
The first symptoms are usually pain and stiffness in the lower back or buttocks region.
McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
More toys will also be made from recycled or plant-based plastics.