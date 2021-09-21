Two boys under investigation for alleged vandalism linked to TikTok challenge

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers are under investigation for possible vandalism of government property in acts that are believed to be linked to a TikTok challenge, said the police on Tuesday (Sept 21).

The "Devious Licks" challenge has seen participants in the United States bragging about the things they stole from schools on the video-sharing platform.

In Singapore, both cases involved the removal of government signs.

On Sept 19 at about 5.16pm, the police were alerted to an image of a teenager holding a sign of the Kaki Bukit MRT station that was posted on social media sites. The sign was originally on the frame of a sheltered walkway leading to the station.

The police received another report on the same day, at around 9.40pm, of a video showing a teenager holding a sign belonging to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The sign was originally attached to the ground in Jalan Songket, in Hougang.

After investigations, the Kaki Bukit MRT case was linked to a 15-year-old boy, and the NEA one to a 14-year-old boy.

It was also found that the NEA sign was returned to the original position after filming.

The "Devious Licks" trend is said to have started on Sept 1 by TikTok user @jugg4elias, who posted a video of himself pulling a box of disposable masks out of his backpack. The caption said: "A month into school absolutely devious lick. Should've brought a mask."

Since then, the trend has escalated to the removal of lockers, toilet doors and even water coolers in the US. Some schools had to cordon off bathrooms to avoid further thefts, but that prompted students to steal the "closed" signs.

TikTok, as part of its policy to block content that depicts criminal activity, has removed videos depicting the trend.

The police here are issuing a reminder that acts involving the removal of government property without permission are considered vandalism.

An offender can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

"Members of the public are reminded to abide by our laws, and not to participate in acts or viral online trends that constitute a criminal offence," said a police spokesman.