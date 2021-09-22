Aukus submarine deal signals new Indo-Pacific balance of power

The decision by the United States to share nuclear submarine technology with Australia, a privilege previously accorded only to the United Kingdom, is vastly significant on two counts and represents two trends that have been under way for some time. The submarine deal was a key part of Aukus, the trilateral security partnership agreement between the US, UK and Australia announced last Wednesday.

First, it is another indication of a seismic shift in the post-Cold War strategic environment driven by a more transactional America and a more aggressive China.