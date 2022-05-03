Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 3.
Family rejoices at being able to celebrate Hari Raya again without restrictions
Members of the large family had to forgo gathering and greet one another over Zoom calls instead.
Why did you come in a box?: Woman in Kedah receives surprise Hari Raya delivery
Cabbies, private-hire drivers continue to avoid Changi Airport; longer wait for travellers
ST Interview: US needs to up game to beat China in age of AI, says ex-Google chief Eric Schmidt
Endless petrol queues become point of pride in Ukraine
Limited official information has spun a long thread of theories about why Ukraine's pumps are running dry.
'I choose to be happy': Bedridden since 19, she writes book, runs online business
Ms Vivian Goh was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was around 2½ years old.
First Flight Out: Pine forests, picnics and perfect vistas in India's Himalayas
From riding in a toy train to driving in the mountains, city dwellers will be immersed in the great outdoors.
Police probe incidents of heavy vehicles convoy, cars and motorcycles gatherings
Five men, aged between 22 and 26, were identified as organisers of the events in April.
Explore S'pore's natural heritage: 4 events to check out at HeritageFest
The Singapore HeritageFest is being held from May 2 to 29, with a dual focus on nature and travel.