Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 3.

Family rejoices at being able to celebrate Hari Raya again without restrictions

Members of the large family had to forgo gathering and greet one another over Zoom calls instead.

READ MORE HERE

Why did you come in a box?: Woman in Kedah receives surprise Hari Raya delivery

Video of her popping out of a box is making waves on TikTok.

READ MORE HERE

Cabbies, private-hire drivers continue to avoid Changi Airport; longer wait for travellers

Drivers said they risk long periods of waiting for passengers at Changi Airport.

READ MORE HERE

ST Interview: US needs to up game to beat China in age of AI, says ex-Google chief Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt, ex-Google CEO and philanthropist talks to ST Foreign Editor Bhagyashree Garekar about the technology rivalry between the US and China and the benefits and dangers of AI.

In his assessment, the US response lacks urgency.

READ MORE HERE

Endless petrol queues become point of pride in Ukraine

Limited official information has spun a long thread of theories about why Ukraine's pumps are running dry.

READ MORE HERE

'I choose to be happy': Bedridden since 19, she writes book, runs online business

Ms Vivian Goh was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was around 2½ years old.

READ MORE HERE

First Flight Out: Pine forests, picnics and perfect vistas in India's Himalayas

From riding in a toy train to driving in the mountains, city dwellers will be immersed in the great outdoors.

READ MORE HERE

Police probe incidents of heavy vehicles convoy, cars and motorcycles gatherings

Five men, aged between 22 and 26, were identified as organisers of the events in April. 

READ MORE HERE

Explore S'pore's natural heritage: 4 events to check out at HeritageFest

The Singapore HeritageFest is being held from May 2 to 29, with a dual focus on nature and travel.

READ MORE HERE

Twitter users may see more fake news, hate speech after Elon Musk takeover

The billionaire has said he is a free speech absolutist.

READ MORE HERE

