Police probe incidents of heavy vehicles convoy, cars and motorcycles gatherings

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating two incidents of vehicles driving in a convoy and one case of a group of cars gathering in a carpark.

Five men, aged between 22 and 26, were identified as organisers of the events in April and they will be investigated.

On April 24, a convoy of vehicles including prime movers, minibuses and lorries were travelling on Changi Road towards Geylang Road.

A video of the fleet of more than 30 heavy vehicles driving through Geylang Serai, honking their horns and shining lights, has been circulating on social media.

The commotion attracted the attention of many pedestrians who recorded the parade on their mobile phones.

The police said they have identified three men, aged between 22 and 26 years old, as the organisers.

"The three men will be investigated for conducting an event on the road without a permit," they added.