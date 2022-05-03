Explore S'pore's natural heritage: 4 events to check out at HeritageFest

The Singapore HeritageFest is being held from May 2 to 29, with a dual focus on nature and travel.
The Straits Times looks at four of the festival's events that relate to the country's natural heritage, which have become more important over the last two years as people sought solace in it amid Covid-19 restrictions.
More information about the various tours and workshops can be found at this website.
Three brothers give local felled trees a new lease of life in furniture and fine objects
Up to 13,000 trees will be felled over the next 13 years to make way for transport and housing projects, and a sawmill run by three young Singaporeans is trying to give them a new lease of life.
Mr Morgan Yeo, 34, and his brothers Lincoln, 31, and Ryan, 27, head sawmill Roger and Sons, which has worked with major global brands such as Facebook, Google and Airbus.
Kayak enthusiast takes locals to Khatib Bongsu - the 'land of giants'
For most people, kayaking in Singapore brings to mind more curated, man-made settings such as Kallang Water Sports Centre, MacRitchie or Lower Seletar Reservoir.
But for some, the small, narrow watercraft is the perfect vessel for exploring nature.
Mr Sim Cher Huey, a 46-year-old kayak enthusiast, founded adventure travel company Kayakasia 20 years ago as a way to turn his hobby into his profession.
Two neighbours sow the seeds of cultural preservation with the Blue Pea Flower
When Ms Janna Hussain, 38, a drama practitioner and educator, and her family moved into their maisonette in Pasir Ris two years ago, a friendship quickly blossomed with her new neighbour.
Ms Janna was quick to notice that Ms Carlyn Law, 47, an artist, grew a lot of the blue pea plant in the communal garden, which sparked conversations on gardening and culinary tips involving the blue flower.
The Blue Pea Wonder workshop, which they will host on May 21 as part of the Singapore Heritage Fest, is a multi-faceted2½-hourevent targeted at nature, art and culinary enthusiasts. Participants can try their hand at cooking and working with the blue pea flower, while exploring its many uses and health benefits.
Learn about Singapore's history through pineapples, coffee and coconuts
The names Lim Nee Soon, Tan Kah Kee and Lee Kong Chian are familiar to many Singaporeans, given that buildings, places and even an MRT station have been named after these merchants to honour their charitable works and service to community.
But the source of their wealth might not be as familiar to most.
The trio had pineapples, at least in part, to thank for their fortunes, having owned plantations and canneries that prepared the fruit of the tropical plant for export.