Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1, 2024

Updated
May 01, 2024, 08:01 AM
Published
May 01, 2024, 07:58 AM

Preparatory work to connect Thomson-East Coast Line with Changi Airport to begin in 2025

Tanah Merah, Expo and Changi Airport stations will be modified so they can become part of the TEL.

34½ years’ jail for man who used 2 kids as ‘punching bags’, caused death of daughter, 5

The girl died from a head injury after her father, who had martial arts training, relentlessly smacked her.

Covid-19 booster dose encouraged for kids, says MOH after NUS study shows 3rd jab not needed

The ministry also encouraged all who are aged 6 months and above to get vaccinated a year after their last dose.

Which parts of Asia are suffering from record temperatures and how long will the heat last?

Temperatures in 2024 are well above average in many countries.

DBS may resume non-essential banking activities but higher capital buffer stays: MAS

MAS, however, will not extend a six-month restriction on the bank.

Hope rises for a Gaza ceasefire as Hamas studies latest proposal and Israel waits for an answer

Israel will move into Rafah “with a deal or without a deal”, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

More than 800 Hyundai, Kia EVs in S’pore to undergo recall for electronics fault

The affected models are – Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6.

LTA to return first 2 new Bukit Panjang LRT trains to China plant for modifications

Additionally, two new trains with the necessary modifications already done will enter service in 2024.

Former EPL stars on mental health: It’s okay to be not okay, and it’s okay to get help

For Liverpool stars David James and Jermaine Pennant struggled with mental health but improved after seeking support.

S’pore HeritageFest 2024 pays homage to the country’s sites, buildings

All HeritageFest programmes are now open for registration.

