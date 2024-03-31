Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More red-light cameras to be used to detect speeding from April 1: Traffic Police
In 2023, the number of speeding-related fatal accidents spiked by 83.3 per cent, compared with 2022.
Personal information of Poh Heng Jewellery customers accessed in data breach
The cyber attackers had also accessed data on the birthdays, usernames and countries of residence of customers.
Baltimore bridge collapse: Crew in for long haul on S’pore-flagged Dali as cleanup begins
Malaysian cops arrest couple said to have supplied arms to alleged Israeli spy
The Israeli claimed he had entered Malaysia to hunt down and kill a fellow Israeli over a family dispute.
Want to moonlight, have a side hustle? Go ahead, social marketing agency Goodstuph tells its staff
Pat Law and her co-founders tell executive editor Sumiko Tan how they keep their creative juices flowing.
Freezing hope: ‘I don’t want to regret it if I get married at a later age and cannot conceive’
A woman is born with a finite number of eggs, with the number and quality of eggs declining as she ages, doctors say.
Loh Kean Yew into Spain Masters final, eyes first title since 2021 World Championships
The Singaporean beat Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu-wei 21-13, 8-21, 21-15 in the semi-finals in Madrid on March 30.
When families fight over HDB flats
When buying properties, it pays to know the rules so that you don’t end up short-changing yourself.
A lucrative trade for some, online live-stream shopping takes off in Singapore
The surge in live-stream shopping’s popularity has been driven by participation of big spenders.