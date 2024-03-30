‘I don’t want to regret it if I get married at a later age and cannot conceive’: Woman who froze 21 of her eggs

SINGAPORE – Ms Amanda Lin, a 37-year-old single, has 21 eggs banked up as an “insurance” plan of sorts to have children in the future.

The vice-president of forex and derivative sales at a bank said: “I don’t want to regret it if I get married at a later age and cannot conceive.

“It’s good if I can find someone now, but as women get more independent, the role of a husband has also changed. You don’t want to rush into marriage for the sake of having a kid. You want somebody who can be a lifelong partner.”

In August 2023, she paid about $10,000 for a cycle of elective egg freezing at Virtus Fertility Centre Singapore and had 21 eggs frozen.

Ms Lin said the process was “pretty smooth sailing” for her, despite daily hormonal injections for eight or nine days to stimulate the production of more eggs.

She is among the about 200 women who have undergone elective egg freezing, which is performed for non-medical reasons, since it was allowed in Singapore in June 2023, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said on Feb 28.

Before this landmark move, women could freeze their eggs only for medical reasons, such as when they have to undergo chemotherapy, which could adversely affect their fertility.

A woman is born with a finite number of eggs, with the number and quality of eggs declining as she ages. As such, the chances of a woman getting pregnant decreases as she ages, doctors say.

Egg freezing preserves fertility as the age of the eggs remains unchanged from the moment they are frozen.

The move to allow elective egg freezing was announced in 2022 during the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development. Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said then: “We recognise that there may be women who are not able to find a suitable partner when they are younger, but they still wish to be able to preserve the likelihood of conceiving when they marry later.”

Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo has also said previously that the move to allow elective egg freezing is not about raising the total fertility rate (TFR), but “empowering women with choice”.

The resident TFR fell to below 1 for the first time in Singapore’s history in 2023, with preliminary estimates pegging it at 0.97.

At Thomson Fertility Centre, more than 100 women have undergone elective egg freezing since July 2023, said its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) specialist Janice Tung.

At the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), up to four women a month, on average, undergo the procedure and interest in it has not slowed down in 2024, said Associate Professor Sadhana Nadarajah, head of the KKH’s department of reproductive medicine.

In Singapore, women aged between 21 and 37 are allowed to undergo the procedure, though doctors interviewed say most of the women who do so are in their 30s.